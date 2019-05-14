After an impressive season on loan with Charleroi in the Belgian league, Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen has been valued at about £20m by VfL Wolfsburg and any club who wishes to sign him would have to match the price.

The former junior international had been linked with several clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and English side Southampton.

The striker who has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Charleroi this season, was expected to join AC Milan in the last winter transfer window but now, AC Milan, rivals Inter and English Premier League side Southampton have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Although there is no confirmed information on where he would be next season, there are however reports that Osimhen has a verbal agreement to complete a summer switch to AC Milan which will see him head to LOSC Lille on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

His proposed loan to Lille would enable him get sufficient game time to aid his growth. However, Southampton are keen on the youngster too and are confident that they could get him a work permit.

Osimhen had in 2016 turned down a move to another Premier League side Arsenal, so as to continue his growth.