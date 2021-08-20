This weekend is about to get extremely entertaining for the football fans on DStv and GOtv. They can look forward to Round 2 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 August 2021.

The pick of this weekend’s Premier League action comes from the Emirates Stadium in London on the evening of Sunday 22 August, as Arsenal and Chelsea renew their bitter rivalry at 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). The Gunners will be looking for a statement win, but the Blues are clear favourites given their depth of quality and the stated ambition of winning the championship, as per manager Thomas Tuchel. “Well we want to win, we want to compete and of course we want to be successful. This is in Chelsea’s nature and of course we are up for the challenge. We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season,” said the German tactician. Saturday 21 August sees the round open with Liverpool hosting Burnley at 12:30pm on SuperSport Premier League. The Reds famously lost to the Clarets at Anfield when the teams met in January of this year and manager Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see his side pick up their first three home points of the season and return their ground to fortress status. “Anfield is a special place for us, one where we always feel we will win, because of the great support of the people of Liverpool and supporters who come from all around the world,” said the Reds’ boss. “It is always special to play there and we hope to make our fans happy every time.”

The weekend also features an intriguing clash between Leeds United and Everton on Saturday 21 August at 3pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) – which pits master tacticians Marcelo Bielsa and Rafael Benitez against one another – as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 2pm on Sunday 22 August on SuperSport Football, now led by former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and Southampton hosting a Manchester United team which thrashed them 9-0 when they last met back in February.