From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 20 year old mother of one, Biodun Abayomi for allegedly killing a 17 year old boy, Mohammed Jamiu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect was said to have committed the offence on May 28, 2022 at Ebute area of Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Biodun, while being paraded, said she committed the crime when she was attacked by the deceased and three of his friends.

According to her, Jamiu and his friends had accosted her at a riverbank in the community where they descended on her before she stabbed the deceased on the neck.

She disclosed that the deceased had been infuriated after he suspected that she was the one who prevented her friend from dating him.

She said: “On Saturday I went to the river to fetch water. At the riverside, I saw four boys and three girls fighting.

“The girls were Hausa, and I spoke to them in Hausa language that they should leave those boys. After the girls left, the boys came to meet me that they have been monitoring me all this while.

“I told them that I no longer have anything against them and that when I had issue with them was when I was pregnant, and after I gave birth, I have let them be.

“They insisted that no, I should go and call my soldiers, that they are now ready for the case and that they will fight with me.

“One of them (Jamiu) approached me and hit me with a stick. After beating me with the stick, I rushed home to pick a knife and I returned to the riverbank. But on getting there, they went to hide. It was when I was trying to take my bucket of water that they came back again. They started beating me again and it was at that point that I stabbed him,” she narrated.