A team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja Police Station,Gbenga Ogunsaki, has arrested Miss Deborah Nwachukwu, 23, for stealing a Toyota Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), cash and items worth N1million.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement released to newsmen yesterday.

According to Elkana, the suspect is an indigene of Abia and resided at No. 19 Irewale Street, Ipade area, Lagos.

He further explained that Nwachukwu stole the Toyota SUV, two Samsung S10 phones, wristwatch, designer perfume and some cash from Mr Patrick at MKO Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja.

“Patrick (the complainant) met Nwachukwu at Shoprite in Ikeja selling some cleaning products for a company around the shopping mall where he invited her to help render home service in cleaning his house for him.

“They agreed for N20,000 as payment for her service. However, Nwachukwu said that the invitation was not just for cleaning of the house but for sexual reasons.

“After the sexual intercourse, she noticed that the complainant was asleep and she quickly took his exotic things, some cash and his Jeep and escaped from the house after locking him up in the room.

“The suspect has been charged to court and remanded in correctional custody,” Elkana said.