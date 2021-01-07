From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday paraded three suspects: Medinat Ibrahim, 24, Amudalat wahab, 30, and Hammed Lekan, for criminal conspiracy and kidnap.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, who was represented by the command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, while parading the suspects said: “On January 2, 2021, at about 5.59pm, an information was received from one Nurudeen Solagberu ‘m’ of Oko-Olowo area Ilorin through the command’s emergency telephone line to the effect that, one Ibrahim Medinat ‘f’ of Olude Oke-Fomo area Ilorin was kidnapped. On the strength of the information, the complainant was directed to make a formal report at Oloje Police Division that has jurisdiction over the area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a conspiracy theory, hence Bagega directed the newly constituted state anti-kidnapping to take over the investigation.

“It was, however, revealed in the course of investigation that the said Medinat Ibrahim conspired with Amudalat Wahab, her sister, to arrange for her kidnap and a GTB bank account No. 0116404467 belonging to Hammed Lekan was used to cash the ransom 250,000.00 from the father of Medinat Ibrahim. The suspect later confessed that she needed money for something, hence she devised the fake kidnap. All the suspects have been arrested, exhibit recovered and case under investigation.”