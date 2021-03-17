A 24-year-old lady, Joy Ifechukwide Ezeamaka, has been raped to death by suspected armed robbers in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State.

She was raped a few minutes after she returned from the farm, where she had gone to fetch firewood.

Following her death, Ubulu-Uku people at home and in the diaspora have called on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Ali, to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justce.

The community has also called on the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to wade into the matter and ensure that justice prevails.

Mother of the deceased, Mrs. Florence Ezeamaka, told our correspondent: “My daughter may have been killed by those who had been trailing her for evil. My daughter was a good girl who had been of great assistance to the family. I am a poor widow who is struggling to survive with my children.

“On the fateful day, last Thursday, which was our market day, I had gone to work while my daughter had gone to the bush to fetch firewood, which was what she used to sell to make a living.

“She had just returned home, because her wheelbarrow, loaded with wood, was parked in the house. Perhaps, it was when she was parking the wheelbarrow that she was hijacked by the criminals who took her to a nearby bush where she was raped in turns.

“When I came back from work and couldn’t see her, I raised the alarm, which attracted neighbours and our vigilance group, who quickly constituted a search party that later discovered her body in the bush.”