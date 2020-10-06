Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Margistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Tuesday, arraigned a woman, Olofin Adenike, 25, over alleged fraud.

Adenike, whose address was not given is facing a charge of fraud.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January to August 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, a staff of Glorious Grace Multi Dynamic Investment Limited, fraudulently converted the sum of N384,000 to her own, belonging to the office.

Leramo said the offence contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Adedeji Emmanuel, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till Nov., 5 .