Ikorodu (Lagos State), Jan. 15, 2020 (NAN) An 32-year-old unemployed woman, Eunice Samuel, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing television sets worth N947,000

Samuel, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the theft sometime in December 2019 on Royal Avenue, Eyita, Ojokoro, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Iberedem said that the defendant stole 39-inch Anell television sets worth N555,000, 13 pieces of 18-inch used LG television set valued N32,000 and four pieces of 15-inch secondhand television set valued N72,000.

He said that the property belonged to one Mr Awolesi Oladipupo.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

NAN reports that section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 26 for mention (NAN).