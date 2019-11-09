Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A 34-year-old woman, Nkeoma Ezuma, has been arrested by officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State command for alleged human trafficking.

Consequently, the NSCDC operatives have rescued three three of her victims Ifeoma Ezenwanne, 17, Chidimma Charles, 18,vand Mmesoma Onwue, 17, all from Agulu Ezechukwu community, in Aguata local government of the state who were billed to be trafficked to Mali for prostitution..

Disclosing this to newsmen at a press briefing in his office In Awka, the Commandant, NSCDC, Anambra State Command, Mr David Bille, said the suspect, Ezuma, runs a restaurant at Agulu Ezechukwu community.

Bills said she was arrested in the community while perfecting plans to move her victims outside Nigeria, on November 5.

According to the NSCDC state boss, preliminary investigations by the Command revealed that “Ezuma specializes in trafficking teenage girls between 17 and 25 years to Mali and other African countries where they are forced into prostitution.”

Noting that the suspect was placed on surveillance before her arrest on November 5 following intelligence report on her illicit business, Bille said she had confessed to have committed the crime.

He assured that she would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) after investigation.

Meanwhile, the Command has also arrested one Emeka Eyiuche, 43, for job racketeering and defrauding of his victims numbering about 10.

Eyiuche who hails from Umudisi Abacha in Idemili North local government according to the Commandant specializes in extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public on the pretence that he would help them secure jobs.

He said: “On November 7, 2019, at about 12:00 hours, following a tip off received, men of my command arrested Emeka Eyiuche. The suspect after extorting N204, 000 from his victims numbering 10, promised to secure jobs for them with the NSCDC.”

Billie who said the suspect still in their custody was assisting the Command in further investigation, assured that his administration was poised to sustain it’s fight against all forms of criminalities as well as to ensure protection of lives and property.