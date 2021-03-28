From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35 year old woman, Sukurat Olajoke fo allegedly killing her own one month old baby and dumped the corpse in the Ogun River.

The suspect, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at the weekend, when policemen attached to Enugada Divisional Police Headquarters, Abeokuta, who were on a routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) SP Baba Hamzat, sighted the woman throwing something suspicious into the river.

The suspicious behaviour of the woman, after throwing the ‘object’ into the river attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning.

During interrogation, the suspect who said she was a resident of Agboole Alakoye Area of Igbo-Ora in Oyo State, confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one month old baby.

She further confessed that she killed the baby out of frustration.

The suspect added the person who was responsible for the pregnancy of the baby rejected her and the baby, saying since she had no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw the corpse into the river.

Preliminary investigation, Oyeyemi said, had revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men.

A man simply identified as Hakeem was also discovered to be responsible for the suspect’s pregnancy, but declined to accept the paternity of the child.

“The DPO later engaged the service of local divers who helped in retrieving the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution”, the PPRO stated.