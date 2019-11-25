Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, over alleged poisoning and killing of her two-day-old granddaughter with an insecticide, Sniper.

The suspect, who resides at Isote area of Sagamu town, Sagamu Local Government Area, was arrested on November 21. According to a statement issued on Sunday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the grandmother was arrested following information received by the police in Sagamu Division that the baby left in the suspect’s care was dead.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The suspect admitted that she poisoned and killed the baby because she did not like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby. She confessed attempting to terminate the pregnancy, but her pastor warned her against it. So she waited for her daughter to deliver before carrying out her intention; adding that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper.

Daily Sun learnt that the mother of the baby had gone to the bathroom, only to return and discovered the lifeless body of her baby. The corpse of the baby has been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.