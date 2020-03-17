The Police in Ibadan on Tuesday arraigned a 50-year-old woman, Kehinde Amuzat, before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged human trafficking.

Amuzat of 17, Gbekuba Str., Ajegunle, Ibadan, is standing trial on a two- count charge of transferring a man to be used as slave and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that in August 2019, at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, Amuzat allegedly transfer one Elijah Akinbode, 19, from Ibadan to Sokoto State to be used as house help .

Olagunju alleged that “Akinbode was later transferred back to Ibadan, after he protested his stay in Sokoto and non-payment of his wages into his bank account as promised by Amuzat.

“Akinbode after his return from Sokoto was later given to one Alhaja Fausat Aremu for him to be treated as a slave.’’

The prosecutor further alleged that Amuzat stole N120, 000 being money she collected from Aremu with a promise to pay Akinbode but failed to do so.

He said the offence contravene Section 383 and punishable under section 390 (9) and 369 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2,000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until April 20 for hearing. (NAN)