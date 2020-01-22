Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ifeoma, 56, has been arrested by the Anambra State Ministry of Transport task force against touting for allegedly selling fake vehicle emblems and tickets to commercial motorists in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect was arrested in possession of more than 12 fake vehicle emblems and tickets belonging to Anambra, Delta and Rivers states and others bearing “Niger Delta.”

The arrest of Ifeoma has brought to 40 the number of suspects nabbed this month for illegal revenue collection in Onitsha and its environs by the task force against touting.

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko, who paraded the suspect,said that she would be arraigned in the mobile court .

“The suspects is among those sabotaging the revenue base of the state. They print fake vehicle emblems, tickets for Anambra, Rivers, and Delta States .They come here to sell them to innocent motorists. She revealed that Anambra State emblem is sold for N10,000 while Delta is a bit cheaper at N4,000.

“When we got information about Ifeoma’s nefarious activities, we set trap for her as we sent one of our officials to go and buy from her and she fell for the bait . We recovered many printed emblems and tickets from other states from her. She mentioned another lady, Chioma,who she claimed was the owner of the business. We have declared manhunt for her”.

Ifeoma claimed that the emblems were given to her by Chioma to sell for her:” I sell for someone .I only collect N200 each as commission on each ticket or emblem that I sold . I swear, i did not know that I was selling fake documents.”