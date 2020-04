A 59-yr old woman, identified as Victoria Yemisi-Omoare, slumped and died on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, soon after she finished urinating by the roadside.

An eye witness said that the woman alighted from a private car to urinate at a place near the state-owned abattoir, few metres to Radio Nigeria Progress FM, Ilokun on Ado-Ekiti-Iworoko road.

The driver of the said car, said to be a lecturer in the Faculty of Agricultural Science, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Mr Orimaye Oluwafemi, narrated the incident to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwafemi said that he was going to EKSU with the woman, when the incident occurred.

He explained that he was going to the institution to get some waterleaf in his farm and later withdraw some money through ATM when the woman, who was staying in his residence, and another student decided to follow him.

Oluwafemi said that it was when he decided to stop by the road to take the photograph of a particular tree which he could use for the thesis he was currently writing that the woman decided to use the opportunity to urinate in a nearby bush.

He said that after waiting for some minutes and could not see the deceased returning, he, along with the student in his car, decided to look for her only to find out that she had slumped and died where she was urinating.

Oluwafemi, said further that the Akoko, Ondo State-born woman, was a teacher at Adegbola Memorial High School, Akure and that she had been staying with his family in Ado- Ekiti before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the unmarried woman just finished her doctoral programme and that she had complained of abdominal pain the second day after finishing three-day fasting and prayer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado Ekiti. (NAN)