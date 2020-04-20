In a classical case of joy and sadness, Lagos at the weekend witnessed the successful delivery of a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins – a boy and a girl – at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba and the death of 83-year-old woman from COVID-19 complications.

Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council (CMAC), Wasiu Adeyemo, broke the news in a statement shared via LUTH’s Twitter page, yesterday.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a 68 year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin, a male and a female, gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020,” the statement read.

He explained that the IVF and embryo were done at a separate location, but later referred to LUTH during the early stage of the pregnancy where it was consequently managed until delivery.

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well.”

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced the death of the woman from complications of COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 14 in the state. Abayomi, in a tweet, yesterday, said: “23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 309. Four COVID-19 patients were discharged as at April 18 bringing the total discharged cases to 94. Lagos recorded one death, bringing the total number of COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14. The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues. Let’s observe social distancing and stay home to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection.”