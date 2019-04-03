Bianca Iboma

A 77-year-old woman has graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a Bachelors Degree in Education (BEd).

The woman, who is a retired civil servant, Martha Okonji Obiageli, said it was never too late to get something done.

She said against all odds she got her first degree at age 77, from the Department of Educational Foundations, Guidance and Counselling (Sandwich), Faculty of Education, with Matric no:111305030.

“I’m so grateful to God for this privilege; my story is simply motivating in nature. This simply means learning starts from cradle till death. Learning has no limit when it comes to knowledge,” she said.

The university’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, urged the Federal Government to reposition the educational system for relevance.

Speaking, yesterday, during the 50th convocation ceremony of UNILAG, Babalakin said it is time to create an environment that would attract the best scholars to universities, adding that this can be done by enhancing teachers’ remuneration.