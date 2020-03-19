Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Woman, 85, Ilione Victoria, allegedly jumped from the third floor of a-four-storey building and died in Awada area of Anambra State .

Mrs Ilione took the dive from the balcony of the apartment where she stayed with her daughter and died on the spots. A source alleged that the woman had mental challenges being the reason her daughter kept her in her place before the incident.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said that before the arrival of the police to the scene, her daughter reportedly took the body away to an unknown destination.

Mohammed said: “At about 5:20pm of yesterday, there was a distress call at Awada Police Station that Ilione Victoria, 85,allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of an apartment on the 3rd floor in a four storey building where she stayed with her daughter at 18 Ilodibe Street, Awada.

“The octogenarian was reported to be having some mental challenges. Her movement was restricted and was at home with her care giver, Judith Amumuche, 32, at the time of the alleged incident.

“However, before the arrival of the police to the scene, Ikediaso Benedicta, of 3-3 Housing Estate, Onitsha, who is said to be the victim’s daughter, reportedly took the body away to an unknown destination but blood stains were observed at the scene. The care giver and other witnesses at the scene are helping police investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”