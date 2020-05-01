Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The woman reported to have been abducted alongside the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunso Olabode, has regained her freedom.

Olabode and the woman were abducted on Sunday evening along Isan-Iludun road by unknown gunmen and a councilor at Ilejemeje local government was shot dead at the scene by the gunmen.

The kidnappers later contacted the commissioner’s family and requested for N30 million ransom, which they later reduced to a sum of N15 million, as negotiation proceeded.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed to journalists in Ado -Ekiti, on Friday that the woman was freed on Thursday night by the abductors.

Abutu said information at the police’s disposal indicated that she was released in a forest somewhere in Kwara State.

“The only information at our disposal for now is that the woman that was kidnapped with the commissioner had been released.

“She was released inside one forest somewhere in Kwara State and she was said to have found her way to the main road where she was helped.

“As of now, the commissioner is still with the kidnappers while the police and other security agencies are doing their best to bring him home safe and sound.”

Abutu assured that no effort will be spared to make Ekiti a no-go-area for criminals.