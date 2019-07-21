Police in Florida say a woman was arrested this week and accused of aggravated assault when she attacked another woman who denied her a slice of pizza.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office says De’Erica Cooks, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and is being held on a $1,500 bond.

According to the St. Augustine Record, Cooks became angry after the unidentified woman said “no” to her request for a slice. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her.