A 29-year-old trader, Amarachi Ajujumba, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing her neighbour over payment of electricity bills.

Ajujumba ,who resides at 72, Fatokun St., Abule Egba, Lagos, is facing charges of conspiracy, breach of the peace, causing grievous harm and making false statement.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 4 at her residence.

Akeem said that the defendant and the complainant, Mrs Ify Uzom, fought over payment of electricity bills.

“The defendant instigated her children to beat up the complainant and she brought out a kitchen knife and stabbed her on the eyelid.

“She lied to the police that she had a miscarriage in the process of the fight; it was discovered to be false,” the prosecutor said.

Akeem said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 115, 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until Jan. 9 ,2020, for mention.(NAN)