Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Police in Enugu have arrested a 24-year-old mother of 3, Mrs Ifeoma Ozougwu, alongside her husband, Mr Jude Ozougwu (40) for inflicting severe body harm on her 10-year-old female relative, Nneoma Nnadi.

Preliminary investigation by the Police indicates that Mrs. Ozougwu, a resident of Akomaeze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, was in the habit of brutalizing the girl with pressing iron, iron rods, nails and had also inserted pepper into her private part on several occasions.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, said the arrest was due to an alarm raised by other residents of the area who could not stomach the incessant abuse of the girl.

Ndukwe further revealed that upon the arrest of the suspects, and rescue of the victim, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdulrahman instructed the Area Commander to rush the girl to hospital for urgent treatment.

He also ordered an immediate investigation into the crime, wondering why the suspect will be so heartless to abuse and inflict such grievous injuries on another woman’s child left in her care.

According to Ndukwe, the Commissioner further warned all residents who may be in the act of maltreating their wards and intending offenders to desist from such as the command would not spare anyone found culpable in inhuman acts that infringe on the dignity and fundamental human rights of children.

He also advised parents and guardians to take responsibility and adequately care for their children while training them with the fear of God.