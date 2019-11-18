Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A woman, Mrs Ukamaka Ezike, has been reported to the police by her husband, Mr Christian Ezike, from Awo Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State for beating their two children, two-year-old Chiwendu and two-month-old Chinecherem to death.

The state police public relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, capital of the state, explained that Ezike, who had gone out for his normal business on Friday, came back to see three of his children critically ill with bruises at the hospital.

On enquiry, he was told that his wife had beaten three of them up.

According to Ikeokwu, while Kosarachi, the eldest child, who is four years old, survived the beating with the help of the doctors at the hospital, Chinemere and Chiwendu died at the hospital.

The reason for the woman’s action is unknown but the police image-maker said that the woman has been arrested for murder.