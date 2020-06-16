The Imo State Police Command said a 25-year-old woman has been arrested for biting off her husband’s penis while he was asleep.

The incident, which occurred on May 31, at Umuofuga Umuhu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, left the people of the community perplexed.

A cousin to the victim, Udochukwu Nwimo, said that the woman’s former boyfriend came on Sunday, May 31, picked her on a motorbike and brought her home in the late hours of the night.

Immediately she stepped in, her husband, who was angry about what happened, queried her and they started a fight. Udochukwu said that some concerned neighbours came around and separated them.

He said that at midnight, there was a loud scream that woke them up, only for them to discover that the woman had bitten off her husband’s manhood while he was asleep. He was immediately taken to the hospital that night.

According to the cousin, the man’s manhood was deeply cut and may be damaged forever. It was also alleged that the woman is a drug addict and usually fought with her husband.

The woman was, however, handed to the Police Divisional Headquarters, Aboh Mbaise by the angry youths of the area.

According to the DPO, Ibiba Thom Manuel, who confirmed the incident, the lady also sustained several bites with a deep cut on her breast.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that when the woman was arrested, the husband insisted that it was a domestic matter and that they do not want the police into it.

“Yes, it is true but when the woman was arrested, the husband had insisted that they don’t want the police in the matter that it is a domestic matter and so, we hands off the matter,” he said.