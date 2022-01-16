From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 25-year-old who delivered a triplet in Ede, Osun State, Abdul Lateef Aminat, has appealed to Nigerians for help to pay hospital bills and buy medicines prescribed for her by Doctor.

Amina who delivered three boys on Tuesday 12th January 2022, through a Caesarean Section (CS), lamented that the joy that came to her turned to sadness because of her husband who has been in prison for about seven months.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the woman stated that she got to know of her pregnancy after her husband has been sent to jail.

Though she refused to disclose the nature of the offence that led her husband to jail, Aminat said her husband was doing aluminium work before he had the problem.

She explained that she was happy when she learnt that the three boys were hale and hearty, saying the condition of her husband added sadness to her joy.