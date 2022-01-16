From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
A 25-year-old who delivered a triplet in Ede, Osun State, Abdul Lateef Aminat, has appealed to Nigerians for help to pay hospital bills and buy medicines prescribed for her by Doctor.
Amina who delivered three boys on Tuesday 12th January 2022, through a Caesarean Section (CS), lamented that the joy that came to her turned to sadness because of her husband who has been in prison for about seven months.
Speaking with Daily Sun, the woman stated that she got to know of her pregnancy after her husband has been sent to jail.
Though she refused to disclose the nature of the offence that led her husband to jail, Aminat said her husband was doing aluminium work before he had the problem.
She explained that she was happy when she learnt that the three boys were hale and hearty, saying the condition of her husband added sadness to her joy.
“I was sad the day I was told that I was carrying three children. I have been managing and coping. My sadness increased when I was told that one of the children is bending. I was told that I won’t be able to deliver the baby myself except with a Caesarean Section (CS). I was not happy since then. I was afraid because this is my firstborn.
“The day I was asked to come for the operation, there was no money to deposit. The family of my husband have spent so much on their son. They didn’t have money. My family also did not have money.
“It was as if people helped us to collect alms so that we can make deposits for the operation. We were able to deposit N30,000 out of N70,000 they asked us to deposit.”
The mother of three lamented that she could not afford the medicine prescribed for her and the hospital bill has not been settled.
She explained that she has learnt how to sell medicine at a chemist but could not raise money to start her shop.
The mother of the triplet appealed to philanthropists in the country to help her with the payment of the hospital bills and the medicine prescribed for her by the Doctor.
Efforts to speak with the management of the hospital in Ede proved futile as a Nurse on duty said only the Doctor can speak to the press.
She said the remaining balance of the hospital would be made known to the woman when she is ready and fit to go home.
