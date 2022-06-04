By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A businesswoman, Olufunmbi Jaiyeola, allegedly died in her toilet while running away from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invaded her residence in the Magodo area of Lagos.

The EFCC had stormed her house at number 15, Dele Onabule Street, Magodo Brooks on June 2, to effect her arrest over undisclosed reasons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a police source, the woman refused to open the door for the officials, who laid seige for hours, but a family member later resourfaced and gained access into the house and the operatives also gained access into the house.

According to the police officer, “while EFCC in company with the suspect’s relatives were searching for her, they discovered that she was hiding in the toilet and they forced the door opened where they met the woman fuming in her mouth and gasping for breath.

“The EFCC and her relatives rushed her to Lagoon Hospital, Adeniji Jones, Ikeja, where she was certified dead on arrival. Her body has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue. Well, the EFCC officials reported the matter at the Police Station and made a statement.

“We moved to the scene of the incident, but the deceased’s relatives and neighbours who were angry at the EFCC, would not allow us to enter the apartment,so we were denied access to the scene. But we have started Investigation, but the Investigation should have started with the scene of the incident which means a lot.”

A resident, Mr Ola Matthew, who condemned the action of the EFCC, said: “We are really angry with the EFCC. What was her offence that she should be killed just like that and why can’t they drop their letter of invitation and let her report to their office? They ended up killing her without making any arrest. The head of the agency should caution the officials and teach them more civilized ways of effecting arrest in time of such a situation that the suspect is resisting arrest. Some people have a phobia of arrest. Anyway, we are watching to see the outcome of their investigation.”

EFCC spokesman Mr Wilson Uwujare, in reaction to the story, stated: “I am not aware of the story, so I have not been briefed. I will call you back when I get information about what transpired.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .