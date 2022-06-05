By Christopher Oji

A business woman, Olufunmbi Jaiyeola, has allegedly died in her toilet while running away from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invaded her residence in Magodo area of Lagos .

The EFCC had stormed her house at number 15, Dele Onabule Street, Magodo Brooks on June 2, to effect her arrest over an undisclosed reasons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a police source, the woman refused to open the door for the officials, who laid seige for hours, but a family member later re-surfaced and gained access into the house and the operatives also gained followed suit into the house.

According the police officer, “while EFCC in company with the suspect’s relatives were searching for her, they discovered that she was hiding in the toilet and they forced the door open and they met the woman fuming from her mouth and gasping for breath.”

The EFCC and her relatives rushed her to Lagoon Hospital, Adeniji Jones, Ikeja ,where she was certified dead on arrival.

Her body has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue while the EFCC officials reported the matter at the Police Station and made statement.

When our correspondent put a call to EFCC Spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujare, for his reaction, he promised to call back, but never did. “Really, I am not aware of the story, so I have not been briefed. I will call you back when I get information about what transpired,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .