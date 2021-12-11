From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A yet-to-be-identified woman on Friday, stole two children, Miss Success Etebong and Master Goodluck Ajemina, aged three years respectively, at a salon in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident occurred along Nwachukwu Street, Mile 11 Diobu, Port Harcourt, to the bewilderment of other ladies at the salon .

A source, Hope Sunday, an aunt to one of the missing children, Goodluck Ajemina, disclosed that the unknown woman initially took nine children, but later disappeared with only two.

Sunday stated that the matter has been reported to Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters at Iloabuchi, Mile 11 Diobu.

Another resident, who simply gave her name as Jane, disclosed that the suspect came to make her hair.

The source informed that the woman (suspect) after dressing her hair, gave money to the person, who attended to her, being the mother of one of the children to buy something for her (suspect).

Jane further revealed that when the mother of the child came back, the unknown woman had disappeared with her child and one other.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Police had detained some persons, who were at the scene of incident, for interrogation.

