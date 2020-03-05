Lukman Olabiyi

Sherifat Shakirudeen, who allegedly assaulted her neighbour by bathing him with urine, was yesterday docked before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere.

Shakirudeen, 34, was docked on a-count charge of unlawful assault preferred against her by the police.

The prosecutor, Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 6am on January 15, 2020. He said that the incident happened at 15, Adeseke Street, Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Osuji said that the defendant assaulted her neighbour, one Okon Bassey, by pouring urine on his face and body.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Section 172, law of Lagos 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

The case was adjourned till March 19, for trial