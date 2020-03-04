Lukman Olabiyi

A woman, Sherifat Shakirudeen, who allegedly assaulted her neighbour, by bathing him with urine, has been docked before the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere.

Shakirudeen, 34, was docked on a count charge of unlawful assault preferred against her by the police.

The prosecutor, Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 6 a.m on January 15, 2020.

He said that the incident happened at 15, Adeseke Street, Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Osuji said that the defendant assaulted her neighbour, one Okon Bassey, by pouring urine on his face and body.

According to him, the offence committed, is punishable under Section 172, law of Lagos 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

Magistrate Mrs M. O. Ope-Agbe, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be gainfully employed, with verifiable office and house address.

The case was adjourned till March 19, for trial.