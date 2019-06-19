Lukman Olabiyi

A 67-year-old Ogun State-based businesswoman, Wuraola Folashade Oluloye, has been arraigned before the Lagos Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere for allegedly hacking into the account of a customer of First Bank Plc, Emefiele Ogbor domiciled at the Agidingbi branch of the bank and fraudulently withdrawing N16, 200,000.

The arrest of Oluloye was as a result of a complaint lodged to the police by the management of First Bank through the head of the department of forensic auditors, Mr. Solomon Akhanolu.

The accused was charged before the court on a five-count of felony to wit fraud and fraudulent diversion.

Police counsel, George Nwosu, told the court in charge No B/33/2019, that the accused committed the alleged offence between October 16, and December 31, 2018, at the Agidingbi branch of the bank. Nwosu informed the court that the accused fraudulently hacked into the account of a customer of the bank, Emefiele Ogbor, with account No 3014419974 to fraudulently withdraw N16,200,000 and transfer same to her First Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Union Bank and Sterling Bank accounts from where she allegedly withdrew all the money and converted to her personal use and escaped.

Magistrate Olukoya adjourned the case to June 24, 2019, for mention, and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos, pending the perfection of her bail conditions.