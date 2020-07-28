The police on Tuesday arraigned a woman, Anthonia Augustine in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged assault and defamation of character.

Augustine, who lives in Byanzhin, Kubwa, Abuja, is charged with breach of public peace, defamation of character, criminal act and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the defendant allegedly acted in a violent manner and attacked one Emmanuel Osimini.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant assaulted Osimini and tore his suit in. Church premises in Kubwa on July 5.

He said the defendant accused Osimini of owing her money, knowing that it could injure his reputation.

The prosecution said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 114, 392 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms, citing Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu said the surety must be a resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Sept.3 for hearing. (NAN)