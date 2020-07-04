Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A young woman and mother of two, Mrs. Ifeoma Ozougwu has murdered sleep and might not sleep for a while, as she had driven six inches nail into the skull of her maid, little Miss Nneoma Nnadi in Enugu. She was also said to have inserted ground red pepper into the girl’s private part and locked her inside their toilet.

The young woman and her husband Mr. Ozougwu from Aku in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, who are cooling off in police custody at the Enugu Area Command, were said to have been maltreating the little girl for a long time, inflicting her with bruises all over her body. Saturday Sun gathered that the nail in the skull was the last straw that broke the camel’s back on Thursday at their Thinkers Corner residence, where she locked her in their toilet after driving the nail into her skull.

It was further gathered that their neighbours were the one who alerted the police severally but each time the police visited they would search the whole house without seeing the girl. The woman will lie that the girl went to her relation’s house. The neighbours investigated and found out that the girl was constantly locked inside their toilet and that she even ate shit at times inside the toilet where she was locked. Help came to the about nine-year-old girl, when the neighbours alerted the police of the girls incarceration and they went, searched the toilet and found the girl locked inside.

The police swiftly rescued the little girl, arrested the woman and took the girl to Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane, where she is currently receiving intensive care. It took the wise decision of the police to whisk the woman out of the hospital where the people around wanted to lynch her.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) said the incident was being investigated and that the Commissioner of Police has directed full-scale investigation. “It is still being investigated, the CP has directed a full scale investigation and to ensure that if found culpable, the woman and whoever that is involved should be prosecuted.” Ndukwe stated.

While being questioned at the Area Command, Ifeoma said the most of the bruises on Nneoma’s body were the handiwork of her husband as she only gave her small mark. She said, “It is my husband that gave her the big wounds with hot iron, I only did small at her back with hot iron. The wounds at her back and stomach are hot water. I also flogged her on the hand.”

Narrating what happened at the hospital to Saturday Sun, a hospital official said, “I was in my office when the police brought the girl to our emergency unit in the company of the wicked lady with her three kids. Our office was like main market yesterday. People were there cursing the lady, crying telling the police to bring out the woman, so, the police seeing the great number of people drove away with the woman to the police station.

“The girl is admitted right now at the Emergency unit of our office. Personally I couldn’t hold myself. I called the wife of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in my chapter who hurriedly rushed to our office, saw the girl and cried out her eyes, called the husband and told her. I even spoke with her husband. She immediately informed the Commissioner of Police about it and sent the picture of the girl.

“The wicked Lady’s name is Ifeoma Omaga Ozougwu while the maltreated girls name who happens to be her cousin is Nneoma Nnadi. Do you know that the girl wanted to urinate but she could not because they poured heavy quantity of ground pepper inside her vagina? I couldn’t hold my tears because of the type of excruciating pains this girl was passing through. I have never seen this kind of wickedness in my life. I feel so, so bad about the whole thing.”