Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Lagos State Police Command has in its custody a 22-year-old woman identified as Adisa Fumilola, who allegedly drowned her one-year-old baby in their house at Plot 22, Gowon Estate, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

The woman, who is suspected to be mentally sick, reported herself at Gowon Estate police station shortly after she confirmed that her baby was dead.

Speaking fluently in English, Adisa, who is from Ogun State, told Daily Sun reporter that she decided to end the life of her baby because she was tired of taking care of her.

She said: “About two years ago, I got pregnant while attending JAMB lesson at City of Success Centre at Abeokuta, Ogun State. The father of my child, Yussuf Folarin, rejected the baby and before I could abort the baby my father heard about it and forced me to keep the baby.

“Luckily, I got good scores and was offered admission to study law at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State. My father said I should defer my admission and stay and take care of my child. I wanted to be a lawyer, not a drop out with a child I cannot take care of. I decided to kill her and free myself.”

On why she did not drop the baby at an orphanage or with her father, Adisa said it wouldn’t solve her problem.

“I wanted to drop her at the church but I realized that it was only death that will free me from that child. I am not in school because of her and even if I tell my father, he will also force me to stay and take care of the baby. My life will be ruined,” she said.

On the fact that she could be sentenced to death for murder, Adisa said: “If they kill me, no problem. The most important thing is that I am free from that baby. I don’t care.”

On how she perfected the act, Adisa said she took a bucket and filled it with water and drowned her baby inside it. “It was in the afternoon, when I was sure that my sister whom I was sharing the room with was not around. I made sure that she was no longer moving before I went to the police station to report myself.

“They did not believe me, and thought that I was mad. It was when they finally followed me home that they realized that what I said was true. I reported myself; no one arrested me,” she said and smiled.

Meanwhile a relative, who is believed to be her elder sister, told Daily Sun that there is a possibility that her sister is mentally sick. “Our mother was also mentally sick. I believe she inherited it because I cannot understand why she did it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the matter be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigation and possible evaluation of her mental health.