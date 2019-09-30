Ebere Johnson, a 30-year-old mother, on Monday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for alleged maltreatment of her seven-year-old daughter.

The defendant is standing trial for alleged indecent treatment of a child.

She, however, entered a plea of ‘not guilty’.

The Police Prosecutor Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant, who resides at Phillip Onasile Street, Ketu, Alapere area of Lagos, committed the offence on Sept. 19 at her residence.

Ihiehie said the defendant, mother to the minor in a bid to discipline her, flogged the girl mercilessly all over her body that she fainted on the spot and was rushed to the hospital.

“The body of the victim was full of cane marks, which caused her severe pains,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section, which is an offence against morality, states that any person, who unlawfully and indecently deals with a child is guilty of a felony, and is liable to seven years imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Oct. 24 for mention. (NAN)