Okey Sampson, Aba

A middle aged woman whose husband is said to be a relation of a top notch DSS personnel serving in Port Harcourt was feared killed by a speeding Hilux van belonging to the Nigerian Army in Aba, Abia State.

The accident, which occurred at the popular Ogbor-Hill waterside bridge, opposite Enyimba Hotel, along Aba/Ikot-Ekpene Highway on Friday evening, was said to have happened when the soldier driving the van drove against traffic and knocked down the woman who wanted to cross the road. A source at the scene of the accident said it could have been avoided if the soldiers were not on a high speed as well as driving against traffic.

This accident could have been avoided if the army driver didn’t drive against traffic. He did not only drive against traffic, he was moving on a high speed. “There was a heavy traffic at the bridge as usual. The soldiers decided to ply one-way on high speed,” the source said.

Efforts to reach authorities of the Nigerian army in Abia failed as the Army Public Relations Officer (APRO) of 14 Brigade, Ohafia, was said to be on transfer. However, an officer in the Brigade who does not want his name in print, said the woman did not die. He said she had been transferred to Port Harcourt for further medical attention.