From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Glory Eteku for allegedly obtaining N400,000.00 from a student in one of the state’s schools of nursing to pass the Preliminary Training Studies (PTS).

The suspect had charged parents of the student N700,000 and had collected N400,000 as advance payment, with a promise to collect the balance of N300,000 at the end of this month.

Delta State police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest yesterday in Asaba.

Giving details of the matter, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said security agents arrested the suspect in Agbor and transferred her to the state police command headquarters in Asaba.

Ononye warned students in the schools of nursing against engaging in acts of examination malpractice, as the state government was poised to deal decisively with those involved.

The statement added that there was also a current case of online sale of fake nursing entrance examination forms for the 2022 academic year by one Dr. Faith, which the ministry was still investigating.

The statement revealed that the advert for sale of forms had a caveat with the warning that forms were not sold online, but at the candidate’s school of choice on payment of an examination fee into the ministry’s account.

“Any prospective candidate who falls victim to these scammers would not be allowed into the examination hall to write the entrance examination and the consequences would be loss of fees paid and academic year,” Ononye explained.