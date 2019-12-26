Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a woman, her husband and a cousin of their underage maid for maltreating and abusing her.

The woman, one Mrs Amaka Ortolehi, was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media slamming her underage house maid on the ground.

In response to the shocking video, the state Police Command went in search of the woman and finally found and arrested her, her husband Mr Nkemakolam Ortolehi, said to hail from Ngor-Okpala in Imo State, and one Mr Jonathan Goewan, who claimed to be the cousin of the girl, Miss Peace Goewan.

Confirming the arrest yesterday to reporters, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Ahmad Abdulrahman, described Mrs Ortolehi’s action as “clear heartless inhumanity to man.”

In the viral video, the woman was captured pulling the maid out of a blue car, lifting and slamming her on the ground after hitting her own daughter with the door of her car.

WARNING: SENSITIVE VIDEO

WARNING! SENSITIVE VIDEO ⚠️ Madam angrily slams her maid on the ground.💔 I've lost faith in humanity 😥, this happened in Enugu state. Last one I saw was som1 locked up in dogs house. Stop giving your child out as a maid people!! I PRAY FOR HELP TO LOCATE THE GIRL CHILD. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QqH5d0bX2x — JULIA ❄ (@Julisco_) December 21, 2019

Commissioner Abdulrahman disclosed that the police also rescued the girl on arresting the couple.

The police chief, who was enraged by the woman’s action, said: “When I viewed the viral video, it was an eyesore. I gave orders to my technical officers and anti-cult team. This eventually led to her arrest, alongside her husband, Nkemakolam Ortolehi.

“We also arrested Mr Jonathan Goewan, the uncle to the victim, who out of greed brought her to Enugu from Jos, and probably sold her to this wicked family.

“Irrationally, she held her own daughter who she had affection for but was thrusting this very girl on the ground as if she was killing a fowl.”

On why the husband of the woman was arrested, the Commissioner said: “The girl can’t be his daughter and he will allow her to be employed as a maid. It is clear heartless inhumanity to man.

“Do you know that as very strong Police Mobile Commander, a very brave MOPOL, I had fear watching the video again? It shocked me. God is wonderful, this girl did not sustain any injury. God protected the poor girl. It is a miracle.”

The Police boss further added: “I will charge her with all the accomplices; if by the grace of God that will serve as a deterrent to other intending couples who have underage children for child labour, and all these kind of maltreatment must stop.

“We will start hunting for them,” the police chief said. “By the grace of God, I will dedicate a line for people, if they choose, anonymous, call and tell us of such maltreatment and abuse of children.”

Speaking about the state of the rescued girl, the Commissioner said that the Command would hand her over to a government agency that would take care of her till her parents are traced.

“They will come down and tell us why they divorced this girl from them; as for the uncle, he has no satisfactory answer, so we are suspecting foul play. This is a typical example of child abuse, child labour and torture.”

Mrs Ortolehi, the woman at the centre of the assault, was quoted as saying that it was anger that caused her action, saying: “I don’t know what came over me. I didn’t treat her in such manner before. You can enquire from her school, you can ask our neighbours.

“This is not how we have been living, I am a lover of children, all come to my house. Anger put me into this, I love Peace, we have been living together for two years; this is just something that went out of the ordinary.”

Read also: Husband beats wife to death on Christmas