‎According to a source, on that fateful day, the deceased slapped his wife after a fracas and the woman went for his trousers and held onto his manhood in a violent manner.

Consequently, ‎the man was said to have collapsed and later confirmed dead at the hospital.

‎Meanwhile, men of the Homicide Department in the Edo State Police Command are said to be investigating the incident.

Police sources, however, said the suspect has blamed the incident on the devil.

‎Spokesman of the Edo Police command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment at press time.

‎