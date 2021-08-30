From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A young lady whose name was given as Mrs. Zazi David has been arrested by the police in Abia for dousing her 10 year old maid hot water mixed with ground pepper.

This much was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, while confirming the story.

The atrocity of the lady who is said to hail from Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, but lives in Umuahia Abia State, did not end with dousing the girls body with hot water and pepper, she was equally alleged to have forced the girl to drink the hot water and pepper mixture.

Ogbonna assured that the suspect will be prosecuted as soon as the police conclude their investigations on the matter.

