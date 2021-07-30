From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, sentenced a 44-year-old woman, Ope Morakinyo, to two weeks jail for contempt of court.

The convicts was said to have committed the crime on July 28, 2021, at the Magistrate Court premises, Osogbo.

The charge sheet reads: “That you, Ope Morakinyo ‘f’, on the 28th day of July, 2021, at about 10:00am, at the Chief Magistrate Court 5 Osogbo, in the Osogbo Magisterial district, did intentionally disrespect the court by video recording the proceedings of the court with your mobile phone and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 133(3)(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The convict admitted guilty of the crime and prayed the court to be merciful with him.

The prosecutor, Idoko John, told the court that the convict did not have any criminal record.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.