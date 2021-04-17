By Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 29-year-old Mrs. Nnenna Egwuagu of Umulumgbe in Udi Local Government of the state for complicity in the death of her three-year-old stepson.

She was alleged to have administered noxious substance to her stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu, which caused his sudden death.

Her husband and father of the deceased child, Mr. Justine Egwuagu, was said to have reported the incident to the police, alleging that the unusual actions of his wife, the suspect towards the child was responsible for the child’s demise.

Mr. Egwuagu’s report led to the arrest of the suspect by the police operatives attached to the 9th Mile Police Division, on April 9.

In a statement yesterday confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect confessed to having administered the noxious substance, suspected to be that of sniper insecticide, to the child.

He further said: “She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter; and that she wanted the child to become sick, so her husband could spend money to treat him. The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the container of the noxious substance and syringe she used in administering the substance to the child have been recovered, while further thorough investigation into the case is ongoing at the State CID, Enugu.”

Ndukwe noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had described the act as callous and unfortunate and advised couples to “truly love each other, live peaceably no matter the circumstance and use every legal and/or morally acceptable means to resolve their differences.”