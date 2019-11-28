Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have reportedly arrested a middle-age woman for allegedly killing her husband by squeezing his manhood.

The suspect, Eki Ekhator, was said to have committed the act at Ukhiri community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the woman who always had fracas with her husband any time he returned home late, as usual, had a quarrel with him after accusing him of infidelity.

According to a source, on that fateful day, the deceased slapped his wife after a fracas and the woman went for his trousers and held onto his manhood in a violent manner. The man was said to have collapsed and later confirmed dead at the hospital.