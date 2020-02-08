Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) say they have successfully freed a woman held in the wreckage of a fallen container in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos on Saturday evening. The woman lost a limb in the incident.

LESEMA’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbo said: “In an ongoing operation at Iyana Ipaja Roundabout, in Lagos, LASEMA Response Teams has successfully extricated a female victim of a fallen container.

“Though the frantic efforts of the LASEMA rescue team in the ongoing recovery operation has yielded the rescue of the female victim, the operation still ongoing to recover the fallen container in order to set the roads and roundabout free of gridlock, as well as to extricate the victims severed limb.

“Preliminary report regarding the fallen container at Iyana Ipaja Roundabout has it that upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40 feet container fell from the bridge on a female passerby.

“Unfortunately the unidentified, affected adult female was trapped under the fallen container; she has now been extricated from beneath the fallen container by the agency’s officers and taken to the hospital by officials of LASAMBUS.”

“Operations are still ongoing to recover the container and the severed limb of the victim from under the container, while awaiting the agency’s heavy-duty equipment to fully recover the 40-feet container.”