Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle-aged woman simply identified as Toyin was on Thursday found dead in her room in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Toyin who was said to be a food vendor at the popular Tipper garage in Isinkan quarters, Akure was found lifeless in her room.

Sources at her residence said the deceased had already finished cooking for the day as usual but could not go out for business and that prompted her neighbors to check her room and found her body. Two calabashes containing some concoction were seen in the room.

Also, it was learned that her phone was checked and discovered that she made calls to a person registered with ‘Alpha’ at exactly 1 am and 3 am respectively.

Toyin, a mother of three, was said to be living alone in her one-room apartment, after having issues with her husband.

She was also said to have been preparing for a pending court case scheduled for April 18 with her estranged husband bordering on the custody of the children.

When our correspondent visited Toyin’s residence, family, neighbors, and sympathizers were seen expressing shock over her mysterious death.

Many of her neighbors said she was hale and hearty the previous night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph could not be reached for comments on the incident.