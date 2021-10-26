By Christopher Oji

A mother of two, Shade Adelowo, 31, has been arrested for using razor blades to inflict serious injuries on 11-year -old Kehinde Ojo, in Ogun State.

The woman who is presently detained at Oke- Aro, Agabado Divisional Headquarters, claimed that the victim, a neighbour’s son, allegedly stole N3,000 from her purse.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:” The suspect, a mother of two who resides at Giwa Oke- Aro area of Agbado, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters, by the victim’s mother, who reported that the suspect accused her son who used to stay with her whenever she was not around of stealing the sum of N3,000 from her purse. Consequently, she used a razor blade to inflict serious injuries all over his body.

“Upon the report, DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the victim who used to stay with her whenever his mother was not around stole N3000 from her purse, and that she didn’t know what came over her that made her inflict such grievous injuries on the boy. “She further claimed that she has been taking care of the boy and his twin brother for quite some time now, and that what happened on that fateful day is devil’s handwork.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the mother of the victim was abandoned by her husband who left her with three children and vanished. The woman has been engaging in menial jobs to take care of the three children, and whenever she was going out for work, she would take the children to the suspect, her neighbour. She stated further that it was a thing of surprise to her when she saw what the suspect did to her son, because she had been very good to her in the past.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr.Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .