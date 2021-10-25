By Christopher Oji

A mother of two, Shade Adelowo, 31, has been arrested for using razor blades to inflict serious injuries on 11-year -old Kehinde ojo,in Ogun State.

The woman who is presently detained at Oke- Aro, Agabado Divisional Headquarters, claimed that the victim, a neighbour’s son allegedly stole N3,000 from her purse.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi;” The suspect, a mother of two who resides at Giwa Oke- Aro area of Agbado, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters, by the victim’s mother, who reported that the suspect accused her son who used to stay with her whenever she was not around of stealing the sum of N3,000 from her purse, consequent upon which she used razor blade to inflict serious injuries all over his body.

“Upon the report, DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the victim who used to stay with her whenever his mother was not around stole N3000 from her purse, and that she didn’t know what come over her that made her to inflict such grievous injuries on the boy. “She further claimed that she has been taking care of the boy and his twin brother for quiet some time now, and that what happened on that fateful day is devil’s handwork.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the mother of the victim has been abandoned by her husband who left her with three children and vanished to thin air. The woman has been engaging in menial job to take care of the three children, and whenever she was going out for work, she would take the children to the suspect, her neighbour. She stated further that it was a thing of surprise for her when she saw what the suspect did to her son, because she has been very good to her in the past.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and he is responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr.Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution”.