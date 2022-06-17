By Job Osazuwa

Mrs. Nwakaego Ashinze is in dire need of N10 million to tackle breast cancer that has rattled her, making life almost meaningless for the poor woman.

The 42-year-old woman was recently diagnosed with breast cancer at Eko Hospital, Lagos.

A statement from the hospital indicates that she is also at the crucial stage as the cancer cells are fast spreading to other parts of her body.

As gathered, except something is done urgently to rescue her, the worst might happen.

In a letter dated May 22 and signed by a consultant oncologist, Prof. Popoola, the medics said: “Ashinze is being managed in our facility for cancer of the left breast. She was reviewed by the oncologist on May 12. The CT chest scan report showed widespread cancer to the lungs and axilia.

“She was then placed on targeted therapy that will last for one year (three weeks’ interval) after having completed eight courses of chemotherapy here.

“Each course of this targeted therapy costs N800,000 and it will be taken 12 times. Patient cannot afford the cost of therapy any longer.

“Kindly accord her with necessary support.”

The total cost of her treatment is pegged at N10 million.

Mrs. Ashinze is a native of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Council Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, through an online fund-raising campaign initiated by Mr. Sunday Odiaka, a cousin to Mrs. Ashinze and an Awka, Anambra State-based media professional, the sum of N400,000 has been raised and channelled to her treatment.

However, she is calling on kind-hearted Nigerians to assist her so that she could live a vivacious life once again.

She can be contacted through her husband, 07032612663, or Sunday Odiaka, 0703 430 3174. Any financial assistance can be rendered to her through Keystone Bank, 6012271010, Ashinze Nwakaego.

