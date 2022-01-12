By Job Osazuwa

A 39-year-old teacher, Mrs. Rophina Ejikeme, is struggling to stay alive. She has been struck with choriocarcinoma – a cancerous disease. The clock ticks fast for her, except help comes her way quickly.

A medical report dated October 28, 2021, signed by the head/director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Evercare Hospital, Dr. Olasupo Orimogunje, stated that the patient further suffered severe anaemia, jaundice, infection and what appears to be a huge gangrenous lesion on the upper left thigh.

She has also battled with skin grafting surgical procedure as well chemotherapy, which gulped over N1 million.

Her husband, Mr. Vitalis Ejikeme, told the reporter that the family has so far spent over N8 million taking his wife from one hospital to another for a permanent medical solution, all to no avail. He lamented that he was already indebted to the tune of N600,000.

In search of the right facility to handle her case, they have taken her to Mother and Child Care Hospital, Abraham Adesanya, Blui Ray Hospital, Georges Memorial Hospital, Lakeshore Cancer Centre, Evercare Hospital and now are admitted at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Narrating how the ailment started, the patient from her hospital bed said: “In March 2021, I took in but I discovered after about six weeks that the symptoms were different. I went for a scan after which I was told that I had molar pregnancy, an uncommon abnormal placenta that is dangerous. So, I was advised by a gynaecologist to evacuate it, which I did when the pregnancy was nine weeks old. But I continued bleeding until I went for a second evacuation. After the second evacuation, I started having cramps in the womb and cervix.

“Other complications further arose, particularly continuous growth of the mars. Gynaecologists recommended chemotherapy and other drugs to destroy the mars. In the process, I developed a wound on my thigh and we have been spending millions of naira for treatment. In-between, I continued to bleed at different times. I still can’t believe how everything is happening so fast to me.”

Her husband said that the treatment was available in Nigeria, but declared that his wife would appreciate if someone could volunteer to sponsor her abroad for comprehensive treatment.

The woman, who hails from Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, pleaded with kind-hearted Nigerians to quickly come to her aid so that she could bounce back to life.

She can be contacted on 0806 394 9489 or through her husband’s phone number, 0907 404 8886. Donations can be sent to the patient through Ejikeme Vitalis O., with account number 0013568284, GTBank.