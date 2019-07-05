Bianca Iboma

A 35-year-old woman, Panama Okeoghene Daniel is lying critically ill at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu. She needs radiotherapy to survive. Daniel is suffering from breast cancer and requires the sum of N3 million from kind-hearted Nigerians to proceed to the National Hospital Abuja for further treatment.

The cancer scourge reportedly started from her left breast, which was ravaged until it was removed on doctor’s advice. Some respite came her way, but it was not for long before the cancer virus came back with more venom. It has attacked the remaining breast and rapidly spreading all over her body. The radiotherapy treatment is to kill the cancer cells and prevent its spread.

Daniel, a retailer of foodstuff, and her husband who does frozen food business have exhausted their trading funds. They are pleading with Nigerians to help save the woman’s life from the scourge. Already they said, the family has spent over N2 million, but the doctors have estimated that they would be needing an additional N3 million for her treatment.

Those that want to help Panama should contact her or her husband on 08083091006 and 08025375227.

Donations may also be sent to her account at Ecobank. The account name is Panama Okeoghene Daniel, and the account number, 3521072892.

Her account number at First bank is 3079777710, and the name is Panama Okeoghene Daniel.