From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mrs Soares Febisola, a resident of Ekiti State, has petitioned Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged maltreatment and threat to her life by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mr. Sola Durodola.

A petition dated January 12, 2021 from the Law Chambers of A.O. Okeya and Associates, alleged that the said Fayemi’s aide, had harassed and embarrassed Mrs Febisola after driving recklessly against her on the road, on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The petition explained that the incident occurred around 4.45pm at Okesa area of Ado-Ekiti, where Durodola, who was in a car, had allegedly driven recklessly and nearly hit her vehicle occupied by her family members, after the petitioner’s car had been passed by traffic lights.

The petition stated that; “Instead of showing remorse and apologize to our client for his behaviour, Mr Durodola came down and started ranting, insulting and assaulting our client to the extent of calling her names.

“Mr. Durodola later made a call and within some minutes, three military personnel drove down in their truck and pointed a gun at our client’s head and drove her to the pavilion at Fajuyi.

“Our client then quickly made some calls to her colleagues to come to her aid. Though, they appealed to my client and asked her to go, but the said Mr Durodola told our client that she has been marked and that he will deal with her appropriately using his power, position and all he has.”

The petitioner appealed to Governor Fayemi to rein in Durodola and stop him from carrying out further attacks on the victim.

“It is therefore the instruction of our client to appeal to the Governor, to help use his good offices to call Mr. Durodola to order as the stories about his attitude and behaviour can end up soiling the good name Governor Fayemi has built over the years,” she said.

She also requested a proper and indepth investigation into the incident to avert future reoccurrence.

Durodola was alleged to have beaten a Nurse working as an essential worker during the COVID-19 restriction in Ekiti, while he was also accused of harassing many journalists on duties during the period.

Reacting to the incident, Durodola denied harassing the petitioner, said “The woman in question was here begging for her wrong actions on the day of the incident.

” Everything was a lie and I did not harass the woman. The woman damaged my vehicle.”